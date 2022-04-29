'Pachinko' Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV Plus

Pachinko will return for more. Apple TV+'s ambitious generations-spanning drama, adapted from the 2017 best-selling novel by Min Jin Lee, has been renewed for season 2, the streaming service announced Friday ahead of the season 1 finale.

"Words cannot express my joy in being able to continue telling the extraordinary story of this indomitable family,” said creator, writer and executive producer Soo Hugh in a statement. “I'm grateful to the amazing team at Apple and Media Res studio for believing and supporting this show and to our passionate fans who have cheered us on. It's an honor to be able to continue working with this amazing cast and crew.”

The new season aims to "continue the riveting story that spans generations and is told across three languages -- Korean, Japanese, and English," according to Apple TV+. Pachinko tells the story of the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive.

Led by Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung, Pachinko begins its journey in South Korea in the early 1900s, where the tale begins with matriarch Sunja, and the 1980s, which centers around her grandson, Solomon. In the season finale, Sunja learns that Isak has been arrested and searches for him with the aid of her young son. Solomon makes a fateful decision.

The series stars Lee Min-ho, Jin Ha, Minha Kim, Anna Sawai, Eunchae Jung, Inji Jeong, Jimmi Simpson, Junwoo Han, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Soji Arai and Yu-na Jeon.

At the Los Angeles premiere in March, the cast spoke about the importance of Pachinko's story.

"Pachinko has emotions that transcend borders, languages and generations, so I’m pretty sure everyone can feel those emotions and relate to them," said Lee, who plays Hansu, through a translator. "We now live in a global community without any silos so we can easily share our story amongst each other and that’s why I think a lot of the once-neglected people are under light."

"I’ll hope they can relate [to the] emotions and feelings about the characters in those times... trying to survive," added Youn, who plays older Sunja.

Pachinko is streaming now on Apple TV+.

