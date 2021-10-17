Paris Hilton Celebrates Bridal Shower With Mom Kathy Hilton, Aunt Kyle Richards and More 'RHOBH' Cast

It's almost time for Paris Hilton to walk down the aisle to marry her fiancé Carter Reum, and the former reality TV star is celebrating with another party. Over the weekend, the Cooking with Paris star enjoyed a lavish bridal shower with her mom, Kathy Hilton, aunt Kyle Richards and a few familiar faces from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

"Celebrating @parishilton bridal shower today 👰‍♀️ 💍 🍾 🥂 ❤️ #parisinlove," Richards wrote alongside several snaps of her and the mother-of-the-bride as they showered Hilton ahead of her big day.

The slideshow also included a pic of Richards alongside her RHOBH co-stars.

Beauvais also shared several candid pictures from Hilton's bridal shower, including two pics with the bride-to-be who was dressed in a white embroidered lace dress that featured puffed sleeves.

"Congratulations @parishilton your bridal shower was just as fabulous as you are💗 #parisinlove," The Real co-host wrote.

Hilton shared a few flicks of her own Saturday, showing off the teapot-shaped cake and Alice in Wonderland-themed treats at the aptly titled "Paris in Wonderland" bridal bash.

Paris Hilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton/Instagram

She also shared a snap alongside her mother and some of the heiresses' famous friends, who attended the star-studded event.

Paris Hilton/Instagram

Hilton and Reum celebrated their joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas last weekend. The 40-year-old DJ documented the epic party on Instagram, sharing photos from a party bus, poolside and inside of some of Vegas' biggest nightclubs.

Just last month, Hilton spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at Saks Fifth Avenue's New York City Fashion Week party where she dished on her upcoming wedding and revealed that she officially said "I do" to the dress of her dreams.

"Yes, I have the dress," Hilton gushed. "The wedding is very soon, [in] a few weeks. We are filming it for my new show."

Hilton and Reum got engaged in February, after a year of dating. The heiress announced her engagement just after Valentine's Day and on her 40th birthday!

"When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. 💫 My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. 🏝️ As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. 💍 I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. ✨," Hilton posted to Instagram along with a video. "Here's to Love - the Forever Kind 💋"

"I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner," the 40-year-old groom-to-be told People, who was first to report the news. "She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife."