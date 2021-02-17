Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Carter Reum

Congratulations to Paris Hilton and Carter Reum! The couple are engaged after over a year of dating, ET can confirm.

The heiress announced her engagement just after Valentine's Day and on her 40th birthday!

"When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. 💫 My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. 🏝️ As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. 💍 I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. ✨," Hilton posted to Instagram along with a video. "Here's to Love - the Forever Kind 💋"

"I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner," the 40-year-old groom-to-be tells People, who was first to report the news. "She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife."

Hilton's rep confirmed the couple's engagement to ET. Hilton also shared details from her proposal on her website, writing, "A peaceful pre-dinner walk on the beach turned into much more when Carter dropped to one knee. It was the kind of proposal I had always dreamed of, followed by a special celebration with family and close friends." The heiress will also open up about her engagement on the new iHeartRadio podcast, This Is Paris, on Feb. 22.

Hilton shared a stunning video of her beautiful engagement ring design, hand painted in the Atelier of Jean Dousset, the great-great grandson of Louis-François Cartier.

Paris Hilton/YouTube

Hilton and Reum celebrated their first anniversary in early December 2020. The DJ and heiress paid tribute to the milestone on Instagram, writing, "I can’t believe it’s only been a year. It feels like I’ve been with you a lifetime! I have never felt so close to another person in my life. And that’s because you’re the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn’t know was possible."

At the time, Hilton hinted at a possible engagement, writing, "There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with."

Hilton recently shared that she started the process of egg extraction to do IVF with Reum.

"It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple times," Hilton said on a podcast last month. "And just doing it together and having a partner that's so supportive and always makes me feel like a princess all the time and was so caring and amazing with me that it wasn't that bad."

Hilton opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier back in September about starting her next chapter with Reum.

"I was never really open to a relationship, because I wasn't ready to open my heart, just because of what I've been through," she told ET. "I never had let anyone fully in until now, and I am just so excited for that next step and to get married and have babies and just finally be as happy as I always wished."

Hilton has previously been engaged to model Jason Shaw from 2002 to 2003, heir Paris Latsis in 2005, and actor Chris Zylka in 2018, which she called off later that year. She's also been romantically linked to Nick Carter, Benji Madden and Doug Reinhardt.