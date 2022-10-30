Paris Hilton, Keke Palmer & More Dress Up For Halloween 2022: See the Stars Who Got Into the Spooky Spirit!

Monsters and ghouls and sexy nurses, oh my! The spookiest time of the year is upon us once again, and celebrities are celebrating the occasion with creepy costumes, elaborate ensembles and some risqué raiment.

The festivities have been going on for days leading up to Monday, when the wall between our plane and the spirit plane is thinnest and -- and celebs are welcoming the wandering spirits with some creative looks and a few semi-dated pop culture references.

Paris Hilton, for example, celebrated the anime touchstone of her childhood and donned a Sailor Moon costume when she hit up the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Saturday. It was some nearly flawless cosplay on her behalf and a great tribute to an iconic female hero.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Keke Palmer's whimsical outfit was inspired by a fan who took to social media to say she should play a live-action Rapunzel. Palmer took that suggestion and ran with it, dressing up as the iconic fairytale princess with long, flowing braids.

She shared a pic to Instagram on Oct. 29, writing, "You ask, so you shall receive."

A number of celebs -- including Ryan Phillippe Larsa Pippen, Becky G and many others -- headed out to Los Angeles for Darren Dzienciol's Annual CARN*EVIL Halloween Party, which was co-hosted by Victoria's Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio.

Ambrosio went through hours of costuming and make-up to stun as a white-eyed Enchantress on the red carpet.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Becky G, meanwhile, attended the fun event as a dead ringer for Selma Hayek's vampiric snake dancer in the cult classic horror comedy From Dusk Till Dawn.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Lala Anthony, Kerry Washington, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and dozens of others have also embraced the spooky season this year, with their own A+ looks.

Click through the gallery below to a look at how Hollywood's biggest stars are celebrating Halloween this year!