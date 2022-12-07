Paris Hilton on Where She and Mom Kathy Stand After She Refuted Her Fertility Journey Claims (Exclusive)

There's no bad blood between Paris Hilton and her mom, Kathy Hilton, after the 41-year-old heiress refuted her mom's claims that she's been "trying and trying" to get pregnant.

While walking the red carpet at the 2022 Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Breakfast at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Paris explained to ET's Cassie DiLaura that her mom jumped the gun on her pregnancy plans and chalked the flub up to nerves.

"Yeah, we're fine," Paris tells ET. "I don't know where she came up with that. I was like, 'Mom, I've never even talked about that with you.' So, I think she just got nervous during the interview and, you know, you just say things. You're not even thinking."

The saga comes following a November interview Kathy gave to E! News, in which she spoke about Paris' fertility journey.

"It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying," Kathy shared at the time. "I always say, 'Just relax.'"

Paris refuted those claims when she took to her Instagram Story and shared that, while she's excited about the possibility of being a mom, she and husband Carter Reum "wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple" before "planning on starting our family in 2023."

"We're so excited," Paris tells ET. "We have all the embryos waiting and ready but we just wanted to have our first year of marriage just us two because I think you need that. If you just rush into kids in one second, you don't get to enjoy that whole year of honeymooning around the world."

Paris also offered an update on her upcoming autobiography, Paris: The Memoir.

"I was just reading it again the other night going through the final edit and I was like, 'Oh my god. There's so many things in here I’ve never spoken about with my sister, my mother, like, none of my friends," she tells ET. "No one. So, it's just a really important story and things that I’ve [gone] through, and I hope that when other girls read it, maybe they can get advice on what to do in life or not to do. I really thought it was time to really just tell my true story."