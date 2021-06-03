Pat Sajak Shares a Rare Update on His 30-Year-Old Son Patrick on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Pat Sajak couldn't be prouder of his only son, Patrick. On a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, the beloved game show host made a rare comment about his 30-year-old son after Patrick's major accomplishment.

As Sajak chatted with Vanna White at the end of the show, he revealed that Patrick completed medical school and is now officially a doctor.

"Do you mind if I do a little parental bragging here?" Sajak asked White. "So, you know my son, Patrick, you've known him all his life. Well, he's made it through medical school, and he is now officially Dr. Sajak, and we are very thrilled about that."

"The only troubling part is he insists that I call him Dr. Sajak," he also cracked. "Listen, I couldn't be prouder and I tried to get him into geriatrics but he refused, but, that's a personal thing. Anyway, congratulations son."

Sajak and his wife, Lesly, are also parents to their daughter, 26-year-old Maggie, who's been more in the public eye than her brother. She co-hosted with 64-year-old White last January while 74-year-old Sajak recovered from undergoing emergency surgery.