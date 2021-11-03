Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Daughter Sterling Makes Her Instagram Video Debut

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' daughter Sterling is only 2 weeks old, and she's already learning to hit the gym! Sterling made her Instagram video debut in a clip Matthews posted on Wednesday.

The video is set to Brett Young's "I Hope You Look Like Your Mama" and shows Matthews exercising in the gym, starting at 24-weeks pregnant. The workouts continue throughout Matthew's pregnancy, until she's seen holding Sterling in the last frame.

"The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life🥺," Matthews captioned the video. "Baby girl, we love you! 💕 #sterlingskye."

Between her trainer mom and NFL player dad, it's safe to say Sterling will get quite comfortable accompanying her parents to the gym. The little one was born on Feb. 20, just weeks after Mahomes played in the Super Bowl.

The peek at Sterling in Wednesday's video came as a pleasant surprise to fans, as Matthews explained after her birth that she would be sharing photos of her daughter as she felt comfortable.

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!" she wrote on Instagram. "Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

