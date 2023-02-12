Paul Rudd and Son Jack Spotted on 2023 Super Bowl Sideline Supporting Kansas City Chiefs

It's a family affair! Paul Rudd was spotted on the sidelines of the Super Bowl with his son Jack on Sunday, supporting the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rudd and Jack were seen on the field's sidelines ahead of the game's kickoff, both wearing Chiefs jerseys.

Jack, born 2006, is the oldest of Rudd's two children who he shares with his wife, Julie Yaeger. The couple's younger daughter, Darby, was born in 2010.

Prior to the Super Bowl, Rudd was most recently seen on the set of Only Murders in the Building -- the Ant-Man star has a role in the show's upcoming third season.

"It's the most amazing thing to be [part of], and to be in that room," Rudd told ET of his casting earlier this month. "Selena [Gomez] is great and I've worked with Selena, she's a really good friend of mine. I adore her. Martin Short and Steve Martin are Mount Rushmore."

The 2023 Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. Stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl content. Additionally, CBS Sports has full in-depth Super Bowl coverage.