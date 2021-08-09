Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Is Engaged to Louis Thornton-Allan -- See Her Diamond Ring!

Meadow Walker, the 22-year-old daughter of the late Paul Walker, is engaged!

The model and her new fiancé, Louis Thornton-Allan, announced the exciting news in a video shared to Instagram on Monday. In the video, set to Drake's "Too Much," Meadow can be seen showing off a diamond sparkler on her ring finger while going for a swim in the pool.

"<3 <3 <3 <3," she simply captioned it. Louis shared the same video to his Instagram Stories, adding a star and two blue heart emojis.

The news comes less than a month after Meadow and Louis went public with their relationship. The actor shared a sweet pic of the two cuddled up close and staring into each other's eyes on Instagram, captioning it, "Best friend."

"My love," Meadow commented at the time.

The relationship confirmation was announced just weeks after Meadow walked the red carpet solo at the premiere of F9, the latest installment in the Fast and the Furious franchise for which her late dad was best known.

