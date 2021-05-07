'PEN15' Star Anna Konkle Reveals She Gave Birth to Her First Child and Is Engaged to Alex Anfanger

Anna Konkle is a mom!

The PEN15 star and co-creator revealed that she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Essie Wunderle Anfanger, with Alex Anfanger earlier this year. Konkle shared the news during a new interview with Vogue published on Friday, as well as shared that she and Anfanger are engaged.

She slyly added the engagement news while touching on her pregnancy journey.

"I’d like to thank 90 Day Fiancé for giving Alex a plethora of characters to impersonate and, in turn, hours of entertainment for me" the new mom says, before listing things that helped her. "Pregnancy pillow for keeping me upright; you took up the entire bed. Stretch-mark oil—they still happened, but I’m pretty sure I’d have more. Alex for our marriage proposal, scored by that Neil Young record I love."

"Late discovery of the film Children of Men. Our dog, George. The Yin Yang Artipoppe carrier is the only way our baby will fall asleep; praise you," she continued. "My mom, for helping us every week in our funky little pod. And of course Essie, for being our wild, tiny, new best friend. You graced us with you."

As for the inspiration for her baby girl's name, she notes that the middle name "comes from my dad's side of the family, in honor of him. The Wunderles were known to have strong, forward-thinking women. And my great-great-grandfather, also a Wunderle, went from selling sweets from a street cart to having a large factory where candy corn was invented."

"Hopefully she'll appreciate the name instead of resenting us for giving her something difficult to spell," Konkle adds.

Back in January, Konkle announced that she was pregnant. The news came almost three months after her PEN15 co-star and co-creator Maya Erskine announced that she was pregnant and engaged to actor Michael Angarano.

The two posed for the Vogue interview, with Konkle showing off her new bundle of joy, and Erskine with her baby bump.