Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem Turn Heads on Oscars Red Carpet

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem’s fashion is already one of Sunday night's biggest wins at the 94th Academy Awards. The pair, who have been married since 2010, took their date-night style to another level on the red carpet.

Cruz, looked stunning in a custom black dress by Chanel. The 47-year-old actress' gown featured a taffeta open back, and took 680 hours of work thanks to its 8000 embroidered elements.

The gown featured a checkered graphic embroidery with a metallic tweed effect, which was applied as a necklace on the neckline. Meanwhile, the gown's bow was hand-embroidered with the Lunéville crochet, and blue and silver glitter cuvettes. Chanel also designed the actress' 18K white jewelry, including earrings and multiple rings.

Bardem, 53, was as handsome as ever as he kept his look classic in an all-black tux.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Cruz and Bardem’s date night, of course, is extra special as they are both up for awards in big categories.

Bardem earned his third career Best Actor nod for his performance as Dezi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos and Cruz garnered her second Best Actress nomination for her role in Pedro Almodóvar's Parallel Mothers.

This will be the first time that a married couple is nominated for top acting awards since Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton were nominated together in 1967 for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Taylor won, Burton didn't, and they would divorce a few years later.)

In a statement to ET, following the nominations, Bardem thanked his co-star, Nicole Kidman, and fellow nominees, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield. However, the actor -- who won in the Best Supporting Actor category in 2008 -- had a special thank you for his wife.