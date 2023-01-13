Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are about to be parents of two! The 36-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she and her husband are expecting their second child. Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy, who have been open about their IVF journey, are already parents to a 6-year-old son, Shai.

"It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2," Murgatroyd wrote alongside pics showing off her baby bump. "After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF."

"I want to thank ALL OF YOU who've been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning. It feels like I'm sharing this news with my extended family," she continued. "Thank you for sharing your stories and tips to get me through my IVF cycle and thank you for the plethora of encouraging comments and DMs …I read them all. This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for."

Murgatroyd concluded her post by revealing that her second child is due in June.

In an interview with People, Murgatroyd revealed that her second pregnancy was "all natural," despite her past fertility struggles.

"I didn't even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick," she said. "I danced through Dancing With the Stars with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn't want to test for weeks."

When she did take the test, Murgatroyd said she was "just shocked" by the positive result.

"It's been completely different from my past pregnancy. It wasn't like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, 'Oh my God, I'm pregnant. Yay!' It was more like a, 'OK, well let's see what happens because I've been through this four other times, and it hasn't worked,'" she said, alluding to her miscarriages. "So I was very skeptical. I didn't even tell Maks for a while."

Courtesy of Tiffany Rose

Courtesy of Tiffany Rose

Courtesy of Tiffany Rose

Courtesy of Tiffany Rose

When ET spoke to the couple in June, they revealed why they decided to be open about their fertility journey.

"I was a skeptic to the openness of it, and [asking] 'How open we want to be?' Now I realize that the reason why people do struggle with it is because it's such a taboo to talk [about it]," Chmerkovskiy said. "A lot of people need to understand that maybe it would bypass a lot of the drama if you know that this is an option."

Murgatroyd agreed, telling ET, "It feels good to share it. It's not like, 'Oh look at me, look at me!' It's just, like, finally I can say something and not feel closed off, and not feel bad about it, and not feel alone. It feels good."