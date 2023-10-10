Pete Davidson Says He's Trying to Find His Mom a Date: 'She's a Good Catch'

Pete Davidson is getting back to work, and finally hosting Saturday Night Live -- and he's looking forward to the opportunity for a number of reasons.

Davidson sat down with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday's Tonight Show, and joked about how, the last time he was on the show, it was right before he was supposed to host an episode Saturday Night Live last season -- before the WGA strike shut things down.

"It's funny, any time I have something that I work really hard on that I'm, like, really proud of, either a national pandemic happens, and they're like, 'No premiere for you!' Or then this writer's strike happened," Davidson joked. "So yeah, I still think it might not happen."

It was announced last week that Davidson would be hosting the season 49 premiere -- alongside musical guest Ice Spice -- and the Dumb Money actor recalled how he found out he'd be the host via text message from SNL producer Lorne Michaels.

"I got a classic Lorne text. He was like, 'There's a rumor going around that you're the host for the premiere.' And he goes, 'I guess it's true, because I started it,'" Davidson recalled, laughing.

Rosalind O'Connor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

And Davidson isn't the only one who's looking forward to returning to Studio 8H -- his mom, Amy Davidson -- will also be around to support her son.

"She's very excited. She actually has been on the show almost as many times as I have! Like, she's always ready to go up," Davidson quipped. " And I'm really excited, just because, like, I'm trying to find my mom someone to date."

"She hasn't been with anybody in like 23 years. So, like, yeah! And she's a good catch," Davidson told a surprised Fallon, joking, "and it's like, you know, brand new down there so..."

Davidson went on to explain he's been "trying to find someone nice" and a good fit for his mother, both to make her happy, and to help him out.

"I really just want someone to take care of her," he said, adding, "and to get her off my hands."

Davidson departed Saturday Night Live toward the end of season 47, after being a part of the cast for eight seasons -- most in which he was the youngest cast member, having joined the show when he was just 20.

Saturday Night Live premieres Oct. 14, and airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.