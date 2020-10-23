Pete Davidson's Halloween Birthday Party Was a Spooky Nightmare for 'SNL' Co-Star Cecily Strong

Haunted houses and fright nights aren't for everyone. As it turns outs, Cecily Strong isn't a big fan of getting spooked, even when it's for Pete Davidson's birthday party.

The Saturday Night Live star joined Kelly Clarkson via video chat during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, and the pair got into a conversation about Halloween, the spooky season, and getting frightened.

"A couple years ago, I went to Fright Fest, at Six Flags in New Jersey, it was for Pete's birthday," Strong shared, recalling how upset she got when some of the Fright Fest performers tried to startle people inside the parks "safe" areas.

"I remember yelling at [people], 'They're not allowed to scare us if we're not in the scare zone!" Strong recalled. "But they do! And I was terrified."

Strong also brought along a snapshot from the night in question, where it's clear from her facial expression that she was definitely not having a great time surrounded by people dressed like ghouls and monsters.

Meanwhile, the Halloween episode of Saturday Night Live is right around the corner, and Strong opened up about being a part of the show while not actually being in New York.

Due to the coronavirus playing havoc with everyone's production schedules, but the time SNL decided to return to the studio for Season 46, Strong was already committed to a project that's being shot in Canada. However, that hasn't stopped her from appearing in sketches this season.

"I'm working on another show, so I'm doing green screen from Vancouver," Strong said. "They'll send me wigs and costumes and things, and we're just figuring it out as we go."