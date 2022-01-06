Peter Bogdanovich, Director of 'Last Picture Show' and 'Paper Moon,' Dies at 82

Oscar-nominated director, critic and actor Peter Bogdanovich has died at 82, according to family members and his manager.

Bogdanovich died early Thursday morning at this home in Los Angeles, his daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich, told multiple news outlets.

He was a two-time Academy Award nominee whose directorial career bridged the gap between black-and-white and color television in the 60s and 70s. He also performed in front of the camera, most notably as Dr. Elliot Kupferberg, who was the therapist to Tony Soprano’s own psychologist, Dr. Melfi, in HBO's The Sopranos.

Bogdanovich's second film, The Last Picture Show, earned eight Academy Award nominations, including nominations for directing and adapted screenplay for him personally. The black-and-white film drew acclaim and favorable comparisons to Citizen Kane. It was later added by the Library of Congress to the National Film Registry, which houses culturally significant films in the U.S.

From there, he directed Hollywood classics such as Paper Moon, Saint Jack and Daisy Miller. His last director's credit came from 2014's She’s Funny That Way.

Alongside his directorial chops, Bogdanovich was an accomplished writer. In 1981, his girlfriend, Dorothy Stratten, was murdered, and he took a four-year hiatus from filmmaking to write a memoir about her death titled The Killing of the Unicorn.

In total, he wrote more than 10 books, most related to his craft.

Bogdanovich was also a GRAMMY winner for Best Musical Film, which he won for directing the documentary Runnin' Down a Dream about Tom Petty in 2007.

His daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich, followed in her father's footsteps as a director and producer.

Peter Bogdanovich passed away. He was a dear friend and a champion of Cinema. He birthed masterpieces as a director and was a most genial human. He single-handedly interviewed and enshrined the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else in his generation. pic.twitter.com/hL08ORCilN — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 6, 2022

#PeterBogdanovich has passed away at the age of 82. He was a brilliant director (SAINT JACK is the masterwork you may not know) and also a marvelous film critic and author. In many ways, he was the North Star of my career. RIP. https://t.co/RbBFcDjYJm — Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) January 6, 2022

One of my favorite comedies of all time and the movie that made me want to make people laugh when I was a kid, “What’s Up Doc?”, was made by the great Peter Bogdanovich. So sad to hear of his passing. Thank you for all you did for film, sir. RIP Peter. https://t.co/H1QbHRfMt7 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) January 6, 2022

This story was originally published by CBS 8 on Jan. 6, 2021.