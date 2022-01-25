Peter Dinklage Slams Disney's Live-Action 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Remake

Peter Dinklage didn't mince words when expressing his views on Disney's upcoming live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The Emmy-winning actor thinks the reimagining of the classic tale is a "f**king backwards story."

The Game of Thrones star unloaded on Disney during an interview on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, saying the story makes no sense while explaining why he's not a fan of the new project.

"I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White," said the 52-year-old actor, who has a form of dwarfism. "You're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you're doing here. It makes no sense to me. You're progressive in one way and you're still making that f**king backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f**k are you doing, man?"

A spokesperson for Disney has since clarified its approach to the film, telling ET that "to avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community." The spokesperson added it's looking forward to "sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."

"Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox?" the actor continued. "I guess I'm not loud enough. I don't know which studio that is, but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I'm just like, what are you doing?"

Dinklage added that if Disney is going to remake this into a live-action film, its storyline should be updated.

"If you tell the story of Snow White with the most f**ked up, cool, progressive spin on it? Let's do it. All in," he told Maron.

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler has been cast as the title character, and Gal Gadot will play the iconic Evil Queen.

For her part, Zegler was psyched about landing the role. She shared her excitement with an Instagram post, which included the caption, "Well… hello to a dream come true. 🍎✨."

Gadot told ET she couldn't wait to get started on the project.

"I'm very, very, very excited and looking forward to playing the Evil Queen," she added, deviously clicking her hands together in Disney villain fashion. "Mirror, mirror on the wall. Can't wait!"

Production on Disney's latest live-action film is anticipated to begin this year.