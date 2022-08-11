Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Spotted Together More Than a Year After Breakup

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are sparking reconciliation rumors. A source tells ET that the Bachelor Nation alums "having been spending some time together again" more than a year after their split.

"They were at the Chicago Cubs game together on Wednesday, Aug. 10, with one of Kelley's good friends," the source says of the exes.

Weber and Flanagan dated on his season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020. Though Weber broke up with Flanagan during the season, the pair reconnected when things didn't work out with his initial pick, Hannah Ann Sluss, or his runner-up, Madison Prewett. The pair called it quits in Dec. 2020, a development Weber announced on Instagram.

Months after their breakup, Flanagan said that she would not be "in communication" with Weber post-split.

"It's a place in my past, I'm focusing on my future wishes," she said on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast. "I don't think it was the healthiest thing for me to keep [my] past and [my] future and I wish him well."

In another interview, Flanagan said that things with Weber had ended "on really bad terms."

"It ended really badly. I essentially went off on him," she said on the Chicks in the Office podcast. "I went off and I essentially said, 'Get the hell out of my life... lose my number.'"

After Flanagan's comments, Weber said the whole thing was "very calculated."

"I thought after hearing how it went that it was very trying to push for a headline," Weber said in his Bachelors in the City podcast. "Very calculated, very disingenuous. That's too bad. I didn't necessarily expect that from Kelley."

Despite Flanagan's interview, Weber said his romance with her was "the best relationship that I have ever had in my life."

"[I] could not be more grateful for that 10 months that we did have together," he said. "Yes, it was not perfect. No relationship is, obviously, but [I'm] so, so grateful for that time. I care very, very deeply for Kel... I think the world of Kelley. I truly do. I know she said whatever. She said a lot of things. I'm never going to attack her like that. I won't."

When ET spoke to Weber shortly thereafter, he said that his relationship had been "beaten to death" in the press.

"I don't know why people keep talking about it. I've moved on. I truly, truly wish nothing but the best for Kelley," Weber said. "It's tough when you have a relationship in the public eye and people invest in it and they're going to have opinions. They're going to say things. No one knows the full, full story, except for the two people involved, just like any relationship."

As for dating in the future, Weber said he was "looking forward" to the prospect.

"I'm stoked on life, man. I'm freaking high on life," he said. "I definitely feel like I'm ready to get back out there. I haven't been able to say that in a very long time. I'm excited for that."