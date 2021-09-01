Peter Weber Moves to New York City Solo After Kelley Flanagan Breakup

Peter Weber is headed to the Big Apple!

The former Bachelor shared that he's packing up and making his way to New York City, after his break up with Kelley Flanagan. Weber, 28, posted video on his Instagram Story on Thursday, showing himself surrounded by boxes.

"It is officially moving day. I've got all this stuff packed up right here ready to go. New York, we comin'!" the pilot said. Weber and his now-ex girlfriend were planning to move and live together in NYC. The pair called it quits just before the new year.

"I'm super excited to take this next step with Kell and move to New York and to see what adventures await," Weber had told ET in July.

Instagram Story

Earlier this week, a source told ET that Weber and Flanagan's split came down to family issues, and things broke down for the two before their long-planned move.

"The move was the final straw in some ongoing issues in their relationship; the biggest of which was that they were not on the same page about how they approached relationships," the source explained, adding, "There was growth that needed to happen from Peter that wasn’t happening."

The source also noted that Weber's mother, Barb, was a "major issue" in their relationship.

"Barb was very involved and expected to be a major priority within Peter and Kelley’s relationship," the source said.

In an exclusive statement to ET, Weber also added: "Kelley and I broke up two weeks ago. I flew to Chicago and was finished with the relationship, then my mom really encouraged us to be in the relationship if we wanted to be and to not give up. Kelley and I operate on two different frequencies, and one isn’t better or worse than the other; we’re just two different people, and those differences surfaced after eight months of dating. But I loved her like crazy, and my mom really cared about her."