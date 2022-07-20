Peyton List and Michael Cimino Star in HBO Max Teen Romance 'B. Loved': See First Photo (Exclusive)

Peyton List and Michael Cimino are falling in love -- with a ghostly twist.

The two star in HBO Max's upcoming supernatural teen romance, B. Loved, which follows a free-spirited ghost, Bea (List), who forms a special friendship with the new boy in town, Cole (Cimino), whose house she's been inhabiting for more than a century.

Only ET exclusively premieres the official first photo from the two-part special, which is currently filming in New Jersey and slated to premiere around Valentine's Day next year on the streaming service.

HBO Max

Directed by Emily Ting (Tall Girl 2) from a script by Black List Nicholl Fellowship winner Cesar Vitale, the teen romance will also star Phoebe Holden (Tiger Girl) and Andrea Navedo (Jane the Virgin).

Holden plays Lydia, Cole's new friend, who helps him navigate his relationship with Bea. Navedo portrays Catarina, Cole's mom, who has moved to a new town for a fresh start and is getting used to life on her own with a teenage son.

B. Loved follows Bea, an adventurous, funny, curious teenager who also happens to be a ghost from the 1920s trapped in present day. Though she might find herself getting into precarious situations at times, she loves to explore unknown places. Bea gives her heart passionately to the things she loves and with the help of new friend Cole, she starts to experience the world again.

GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY winner Cheche Alara has also joined the project and will co-write three original songs for B. Loved alongside longtime collaborator Justin Young.

B. Loved, produced by Endeavor Content and Wonder Worldwide, is slated to premiere around Valentine's Day 2023 on HBO Max.

