Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan to Host 2022 CMA Awards

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will be hosting the 2022 CMA Awards! ABC and the Country Music Association announced on Monday that the singer and football pro will be taking the stage together to lead the star-studded celebration of country music.

"Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege,” Bryan said in a statement. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn’t hesitate."

Bryan added, "We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast."

Manning said that he "cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage" alongside Bryan. The athlete added, "I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor."

This marks Bryan's second time hosting the CMA Awards after serving as the emcee at last year's ceremony. This marks Manning's first time as host.

CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern said of the coming event, "Country Music’s Biggest Night will without a doubt live up to its expectation this year. During an evening when we celebrate the best of the best in Country Music, we are thrilled to have two award-winning hosts at the helm! I cannot wait to see what Luke and Peyton have up their sleeves, which I’m sure will be hilariously unpredictable and playfully energetic, just like the two of them."

It was also announced that fans can expect the final nominees for this year's CMA Awards to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Country music’s biggest night broadcasts live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.