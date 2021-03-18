Pink Announces New Documentary About Her 'Beautiful Trauma' World Tour

Pink's life on tour got the documentary treatment!

The singer and Amazon Prime Video announced the upcoming documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far on Thursday. The project follows Pink during her record-breaking 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour, as she travels, balances being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer.

✨MAY 21st. ALL I KNOW SO FAR. Directed by the one and only Michael Gracey. Starring the cutest kids, made by me. I’m in there, too 👩🏼‍🎤," Pink wrote on Instagram, alongside the official poster of the documentary. "Come jump on the tour bus and see how it really goes. Cause it’s Wembley F*cking Stadium."

All I Know So Far, directed by Michael Gracey, mixes footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, as Pink gives "audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of the circus that she calls life."

P!NK: All I Know So Far is produced by Michael Gracey and Isabella Parish in conjunction with Luminaries, Silent House and Lefty Paw Print.

Just last month, Pink and her 9-year-old daughter, Willow, teamed up for a heartwarming duet titled "Cover Me in Sunshine."

"This past year has been so many things for us. Sad, lonely, scary, yes. It’s also been quiet, reflective and a great teacher," Pink said in a statement. "Willow and I find comfort in music, so we’re putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort, too."

See more in the video below. P!NK: All I Know will launch globally on Prime Video on Friday, May 21.