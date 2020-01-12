Pink, Michael Bublé and Ciara’s Kids Adorably Steal the Show at ‘The Disney Holiday Singalong’

Celebrity kids stole the show from their superstar parents during Monday’s first Disney Holiday Singalong! Musicians including Pink, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, BTS and Andrea Bocelli performed for the ABC special.

Hosted by a bearded Ryan Seacrest, who sported a green Mickey Mouse holiday sweater for the broadcast, the special aimed to raise awareness about Disney’s Feed the Love campaign, which benefits charities Feeding America, Toys for Tots and One Simple Wish.

The singalong featured celebrities performing Disney and Christmas classics, with the lyrics shown on-screen so families could join in from home.

Bublé kicked off the show performing “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” in front of a cozy fire and gorgeous Christmas tree.

Bublé’s three young children, Noah, Vida and Elias, were shown adorably dancing along in red holiday outfits with their mom, Luisana Lopilato. The youngsters’ stockings could also be seen hanging from the fireplace.

As the doting dad continued belting out the Christmas classic, Noah got to work icing cookies before the young trio joined their dad to enthusiastically help sing the track’s final line.

Now we all know who the real stars of the family are! Thank you @ABCNetwork #DisneyHolidaySingalong https://t.co/FVe31lm8bI — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) December 1, 2020

Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog then lead the audience in a vocal warm up, before Chloe x Halle performed the Frozen classic, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from their backyard, which had been transformed into a winter wonderland.

Korean pop sensations BTS treated fans to a fun rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” Dressed in holiday outfits, the group appeared to have a blast while singing and dancing their hearts out around a Christmas tree.

“Way to get us moving!” Seacrest said afterwards.



Derek Hough and his girlfriend and fellow Dancing with the Stars cast member Hayley Erbert shared a fast-paced dance to “Jingle Bells,” before Pink and 9-year-old daughter, Willow, sang “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire.)”

Dressed in a princess outfit, Willow beamed while admiring her mom’s singing, before she took the mic herself, showing off her amazing vocal abilities.

Next, Ciara filled Seacrest in on what Christmas is like with athlete husband Russell Wilson and their family. The couple share two children, Winn and Sienna, while Ciara also has a son, Future, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Young Future and Sienna gave Seacrest a run for his money, cuddling while introducing their mom’s performance. “Are you ready to rock around the Christmas tree?” they asked in unison, before Ciara performed “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree.”

The kids joined Ciara in a pink-themed Christmas set-up, with Future getting to work filming her, before showing off his killer dance moves.

Seacrest also introduced his ex, Julianne Hough, who performed in satin PJs while prancing around home then undergoing several outfit changes.

Kerry Washington performed “Joy to the World,” Leslie Odom. Jr sang “What’s This?" and Katy Perry belted out “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” -- while dressed as a tree being transported home while tied atop a moving car!

She then transitioned to her cheery holiday song, “Cozy Little Christmas,” as a decorated and dancing Christmas tree.

Framed by poinsettias, Adam Lambert was up next, with what Seacrest claimed is Minnie Mouse’s favorite holiday song, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." Andrea Bocelli closed the show with a poignant rendition of “Silent Night.”

See more on how celebrities are getting into the Christmas spirit below.