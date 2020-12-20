Pink Reflects on Year of Health Struggles, Including COVID-19, a Staph Infection and Breaking Her Ankle

Pink is ready to be done with 2020. The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer took to Instagram on Friday to reflect on her year of health challenges, which included a battle with COVID-19, a staph infection and breaking her ankle.

"As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year!" Pink wrote alongside a photo of herself in a doctor's office. "Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle!"

"Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving 👍🏽🤟🏾," she joked. "I was actually running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it’s not until the 21st. Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni!"

Pink got plenty of love in the comments, including from celeb friends like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner. "Oh babe !! I’m so sorry ... I hope you heal quickly," Witherspoon commented.

Garner wrote: "You are still, not that this is important, but still very cute. ♥️ Please can you be extra careful now? We need you. X."

Pink has kept fans updated on all her ups and downs this year -- including her coronavirus diagnosis in March. Both she and her son, Jameson, contracted the virus.

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19," Pink wrote on Instagram in April. "Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

"It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible," she continued. "This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

Pink, who shares Jameson and his 8-year-old sister, Willow, with husband Carey Hart, also shared that she was giving back amid the pandemic.

"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center," she shared. "Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️."

