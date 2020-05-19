Pink's Son Has Been Diagnosed With 'Pretty Bad' Food Allergies Following Coronavirus Battle

Pink's son is suffering from food allergies. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a video of herself describing a recipe for a vegan, gluten-free, egg-free cherry tart, during which she revealed why a recipe of the sort was necessary.

"My dear boy, Jamo, has, turns out, pretty bad food allergies, which we were able to find out in some of the blood testing that we had to do recently because of COVID," she shared, referencing both her and 3-year-old Jameson's battle with the coronavirus. "He's allergic to wheat, dairy, and eggs," she added.

Pink first revealed that she and Jameson tested positive for COVID-19 last month. During an Instagram Live days after her announcement, she said that Jameson "got the worst" of the "really, really scary" virus.

"It sort of was just all over the place. Every day was just some new symptom. His fever stayed, it didn't go. And then it just started going up and up and up and up and then at one point it was at 103," Pink said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show days later. "I'm calling my doctor, 'What do I do?' He's like, 'There's nothing to do. He's 3. We're not seeing this take 3-year-olds out, so just stay home.'"

"At one point when he started throwing up and saying he had chest pains and it hurt to breathe, that's the point where you're just kind of like, 'OK, are we going to the hospital? What are we doing right now?'" she added. "Because this is the scariest thing I've ever, ever been through in my whole life."

Throughout Pink and Jameson's coronavirus battle, neither her husband, Carey Hart, nor their 8-year-old daughter, Willow, experienced symptoms of the virus.

