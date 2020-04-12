'Power Book II: Ghost' Sneak Peek: Tariq and Lauren's Affair Gets Spicy in Midseason Premiere (Exclusive)

Power Book II: Ghost is about to get spicy.

The Power spinoff rolls out the final five episodes of its rookie season on Sunday, and Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) has a lot on his plate with Davis Maclean (Method Man) and Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) teaming up to bring him down for Ghost's murder. But young Tariq has other issues to deal with too, like his very complicated love life with Diana (LaToya Tonodeo) and fellow Stansfield student Lauren (Paige Hurd).

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the midseason premiere, Tariq swings by Lauren's dorm room and what begins as flirty banter quickly turns into a conversation about whether people are fundamentally good or bad. Deep stuff for two college students on a random afternoon.

"People got a lotta secrets," Tariq says, when they discuss another student's belief that "people are fundamentally good." "Maybe it's easier for her to think that way because she's been through some s**t. You don't know."

"You're right, I don't. But why you always gotta think like that?" Lauren asks. "That people have secrets?"

"Maybe because people have secrets," he answers.

"Like you?" she questions, stepping closer and closer. "Are you fundamentally good or bad?"

"Why do you care? If I'm bad, does it change anything?" Tariq teases. "What if I'm good? What does that mean?"

Here is the official synopsis for the midseason premiere: "Tariq’s hands are tied, fearing that fully letting Brayden in on their arrangement with the Tejadas has put him on a violent collision course with Cane, who demonstrates the price paid for using his name. And tired of her authority being challenged, Monet lays down the law for Dru and Diana. Davis and Saxe’s agreement is tested when they call their first witness to the stand, a face from the past that may know enough about the St. Patricks to draw Tariq into the ire."

Power Book II: Ghost returns Sunday. Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz. For more on the series, watch the video below.

