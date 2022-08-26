Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Reacts to Nick Cannon Expecting Another Baby

Abby De La Rosa is taking Nick Cannon's latest baby news in stride! Earlier this week, the 41-year-old entertainer revealed that he's expecting his 10th child overall and third child with Brittany Bell, who is also mom to Cannon's 5-year-old son, Golden, and his 1-year-old daughter, Powerful Queen.

Additionally, De La Rosa is pregnant with Cannon's baby, and the two are already parents to 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. On Thursday, she took to her Instagram Story to react to an Instagram reel from comedian Brian Moller, who was poking fun at how different generations react to Cannon's multiple baby announcements.

Alongside some laughing emojis, De La Rosa wrote, "Ayeeee! Move over Kardashians, Gen ‘C' taking over babyyyy."

Instagram

The 31-year-old DJ announced she was pregnant in June. "IM PREGNANT 🥰 Another set of twins?!" she wrote on Instagram.

All this baby news comes less than a month after Cannon and Bre Tiesi announced the birth of their son, Legendary. Cannon is also dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. In June 2021, Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy, Zen, who sadly died in December at just five months old following a battle with brain cancer.

Earlier this summer, Cannon told ET that it's "safe to bet" that he's expecting more children this year. "You would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022," he teased prior to Tiesi giving birth.

As for how the mother of his children get along, a source recently told ET that the women "are cordial and respectful to each other for the most part."

"They mostly stick to their own families and what concerns them directly," the source said. "The mothers have great relationships with Nick and he does his best to balance everything, carve out time for everyone, and make sure each mom and their kid(s) feel special, important and loved."