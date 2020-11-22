Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Spends Babymoon in Her 'Safe Place,' Big Sur: Pics!

Ashley Tisdale is spending a little time in nature before welcoming her baby girl. The former Disney star took to Instagram over the weekend to share pics and video from her babymoon to Big Sur, California, which holds a special place in her heart.

"Baby moon in Big Sur 🌲 Its crazy the last time here we were trying to heal from losing Maui, a huge life change," she said, referring to her dog, Maui, who died in 2019. "Now a little more than a year later we are celebrating this bundle of joy, another life change."

"I guess my point is life is always changing and as scary as the world seems right now, it will too change and get better. We just have to be patient and know we will be able to socialize with friends and loved one’s again," Tisdale added. "Thank you Big Sur for always being my safe place to heal and get perspective ❤️ I would say the secret lies in the ocean but I think it’s also the trees."

The actress cradled her baby bump in the accompanying photos, as she looked out across the skyline.

"Good morning ☀️ I hope this brings you a sense of calm," she captioned a video from Big Sur on Friday.

Tisdale announced in September that she was expecting her first child with husband Christopher French. A month later, she shared with fans that she was having a baby girl.

While Tisdale prepares to become a mom, her close friend, Vanessa Hudgens, is preparing to be a "fairy godmother." She recently told ET that she's "over the moon" about Tisdale's baby news.

"Oh my gosh, it's so exciting," Hudgens said. "I'm just so excited to get back to L.A. to sing to her baby and her stomach. I am just over the moon for her and Chris. They are just gonna make such incredible parents."

"I cannot believe it still, but I'm very emotional and very excited about it," she added.

See more in the video below.