Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Looks Radiant on Emmys 2022 Red Carpet

Chrissy Teigen was impossible to miss on the Emmys 2022 red carpet. Dressed to the nines and with her growing baby bump on display, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, attended the 74th Primetime Emmys at the Microsoft Theater Monday in Los Angeles.

Teigen looked gorgeous in a pink and black, long-sleeve metallic patterned gown. For his part, Legend looked dashing in an all-white tuxedo that was accented with a black bow tie and matching black shoes.

The couple smiled for photographers, and in one special moment, Legend is seen gently cradling his wife's baby bump.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Last month, Teigen and Legend announced that they are expecting another child. The famed couple are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. In September 2020, Teigen and Legend suffered a tragic pregnancy loss with their third son, Jack, at 20 weeks.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Teigen has been open and honest with her followers about the journey through her fourth pregnancy. Last month, Teigen gave the world a look at her growing baby bump. Simply captioning the photo carousel with a red heart emoji, she led with a picture of Luna, resting her head on her mommy’s belly while they pose for a picture. Giving fans a closer look, the author also shared an image of her baby bump while laying out by the pool.

Teigen has also shared a photo of her sonogram and gotten candid about being in the "in-between" stage of pregnancy.