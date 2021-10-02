Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer Attend Rally for Abortion Justice -- Pic

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer are fighting for abortion justice.

The pregnant Don't Look Up star and the comedian showed their support by attending a Rally for Abortion Justice event on Saturday. Schumer posted a photo of the two at the Women's March and Planned Parenthood-supported rally in which they are seen holding signs.

"I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼," Schumer captioned the photo, which shows Lawrence baby bump on display in a checkered dress.

"Everyone deserves to have a safe and supported abortion, at any time and for any reason. This Saturday, we are coming together across the country to defend our rights," the I Feel Pretty star wrote the day before.

Schumer revealed last month that she had both her uterus and appendix removed due to endometriosis.

"It's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis. My uterus is out," Schumer said in the clip. "The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it."

Lawrence, meanwhile, is expecting her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney. The former Hunger Games star has yet to publicly talk about her pregnancy.

Lawrence and Maroney got married in October 2019 in Rhode Island. The relatively private couple has recently been spotted out and about together since their baby news. See more in the video below.