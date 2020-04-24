Pregnant Nikki Bella Says Her Feet are So Swollen She 'Can't Even Walk Anymore'

Nikki Bella is experiencing the ups and downs of pregnancy.

The Total Bellas star is still 15 weeks away from her due date, but as she shared on her Instagram Story on Wednesday night, her feet have swollen so bad she "can't even walk anymore."

"I don't think my feet have ever been this swollen in my entire life," she shared. "But I can't even walk anymore! This is so sad."

"Does this happen this far out?" Nikki added, asking if it's normal to experience such severe swelling at this stage of her pregnancy.

Nikki is expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, while her twin sister, Brie, is expecting her second child with husband Bryan Danielson.

In a recent interview with ET, the sisters, who are due within weeks of each other, opened up about being pregnant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I had a really important ultrasound appointment and Artem couldn't come. I had to go by myself," Nikki shared. "I was literally in the car, crying. I was like, 'Just walk in, you're fine.'"

"This pregnancy has been a lot harder than when I was pregnant with Birdie," said Brie, who is mom to a 2-year-old daughter.

