Premio Lo Nuestro 2022: The Best Performances and Biggest Moments of the Night

The 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro awards were a night to remember.

The annual Latin music awards ceremony was held at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, on Thursday. Hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, David Bisbal, Yuri and Gabriel Soto, stars took the stage to accept their awards, make passionate speeches and entertain the audience with their stellar performances.

This year's theme was "Vive El Momento" (Live the Moment), which was a joyful and optimistic celebration of today, the present.

Read on for some of the biggest moments from Premio Lo Nuestro 2022. Plus, check out the complete 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro winners list.

A Heartwarming Vicente Fernández Tribute

The late Mexican icon, who died on Dec. 12, was honored at the top of the show with an emotional tribute. Ángela Aguilar, Camilo, Christian Nodal, David Bisbal and Grupo Firme performed iconic songs by El Rey de la Música Ranchera.

The tribute was produced by Pepe Aguilar and David Cabrera and introduced by Maluma. The Colombian singer and Marry Me star opened the tribute saying in Spanish, "Mariachi is a genre I grew up with, a genre I learned to love and value. Vicente Fernández. Vicente Fernández continues to symbolize the best of that genre and an entire country. What better way to start the evening than by showing him the love and admiration that the new generations have for this legend whose eternal voice and songs will resonate forever."

As Maluma's dedication ended, the camera panned to screen with a quote by the late singer -- "As long as you don't stop clapping, I won't stop singing."

Fernández was posthumously nominated for two awards -- Album of the Year/Mexican Regional (A Mis 80's) and Mariachi/Ranchera Song of the Year ("Ya No Insistas Corazón"). Grupo Firme, the pride of Tijuana, took home the Album of the Year in that category.

Anitta Brought the Fun

The Brazilian superstar took the stage with urban star Justin Quiles for a sultry, remixed version of “Envolver."

She also performed her song, "No Chão Novinha," for the first time on TV.

Natti Natasha Dominates the Stage

After announcing her pregnancy during last year's PLN performance, Natti returned to the stage for a handful of performances. The singer performed with urban artists Chimbala and El Alfa during the ceremony and slayed with "Wow BB."

Natasha also killed it with her fashion game, donning knee-high black leather boots to complement her cowgirl outfit.

She returned to the stage later in the night to sing "Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex” with Prince Royce and Khea.

CNCO Showed Off Their Dance Moves

The four singers gave a sizzling rendition of their hit, "Party, Humo y Alcohol," during the awards ceremony. CNCO came out on top at this year's awards show, taking home trophies for Pop Song of the Year for "Tan Enamorados," Pop Group or Duo of the Year and Pop Album of the Year for Deja Vu.

Laura Pausini Graced Viewers From Italy

The Italian superstar beautifully performed her newest single, “Caja,” from Rome, the Eternal City.

Paulina Rubio Was Honored

The Chica Dorada received the Premio a la Trayectoria (Trajectory Award) for her three decades in the music industry.

The singer celebrated the honor by taking the stage to perform some of her biggest hits.

Rubio rocked out to her classic track, "Lo Hare Por Ti," which saw her belting out the song on a golden platform, as a band played beneath her.

Dressed in a corset that read "Paulina," and thigh-high boots, the Mexican pop star dominated the stage as she went on to perform her 2009 tune, "Causa y Efecto."

She finished her epic performance by singing a medley of her biggest hits, including her English song, "Don't Say Goodbye." After taking the stage, Rubio, who said she was overcome with emotion at receiving the honor, thanked her fans and her family as she accepted this year's Premio a la Trayectoria award, for her trailblazing career.

It was a Maluma Celebration

The global star received the Ídolo Global award for his highly successful career with sold-out concert tours throughout the world, top chart positioning on global radio lists, multiplatinum and diamond records and more.

The Marry Me star also took the stage to perform his biggest hits. He rode shotgun on the back of a dirt bike onto the stage and belted out his hit track "Tetema Remix II." Following that performance, he transitioned to his ballad "Cositas de la USA" as a bevy dancers joined him.

Maluma finished his deft performance with a little help from Kaplay y Miky as they belted out "L.N.E.M. (GATA). Shortly after, Maluma was handed his Ídolo Global award and gave a shout out to every genre.

Sting Channels His Latin Side

The rock star premiered his new Spanish song, "Por Su Amor," during the telecast. The track is the Spanish-language adaptation of his song, "For Her Love," featured on his latest album, The Bridge.

Surrounded by a host of dimly lit candles, Sting, accompanied by just his guitar, sat solo on a stage outside of the venue, as he performed the melodic tune to a captivated, intimate audience.

Mr. 305 Took Us Worldwide

DJ IAmChino lit up the stage with the world premiere of "Discoteca,” featuring Pitbull and Deorro. Pitbull got the crowd going as only he knows how, turning the awards show into his very own nightclub for the hyped-up performance of his latest dance track.

Wisin y Yandel Were a Dynamic Duo

El dúo dinamico returned to Premio Lo Nuestro for the world premiere of "No Se Olvida." The Puerto Rican reggeaton duo donned a black and white getup -- with Wisin going in full black and Yandel in all white. The crowd soaked up the performance that had been highly anticipated, but everyone damn near lost their minds when el dúo dinamico took things way back and performed their 2008 club banger, "Sexy Movimiento."

¡El duó de la historia! 🔥 La fiesta se encendió con @wisinyyandel 😎 ¡Mucho flow en #PremioLoNuestro! pic.twitter.com/gJLWpS3hYe — Premio Lo Nuestro (@premiolonuestro) February 25, 2022

Bad Bunny Takes Home Top Honors

Bad Bunny was named the Artista Premio Lo Nuestro Del Año (Artist of the Year) at the annual awards show. Although he was not there to receive the honor, he was the night's biggest winner, taking home six awards across several categories, including, Album of the Year and Urban Male Artist of the Year.

¡Felicidades, @sanbenito! ganador en la categoría Artista Premio Lo Nuestro Del Año en #PremioLoNuestro. #BadBunny pic.twitter.com/fClSqx93cz — Premio Lo Nuestro (@premiolonuestro) February 25, 2022

Farruko Addresses Conflict in Ukraine

The Puerto Rican urban artist, who took home top honors in the Premio Lo Nuestro a la Excelencia Urbana (Award for Urban Excellence) and Pop-Urban Dance categories, thanked his family and fans for the recognition, while also touching on the conflict in Ukraine and his hopes amid the ongoing turmoil there.