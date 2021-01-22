President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris & Their Spouses Attend Virtual Inaugural Prayer Service

The inaugural celebrations continued for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The two, along with first lady Dr. Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attended the virtual presidential inaugural prayer service in the State Dining Room of the White House on Thursday.

The prayer service, a tradition that dates back to the first inauguration of President George Washington, went virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the event, Josh Groban, Patti LaBelle and The Clark Sisters performed, with William J. Barber II delivering the homily with Bishop Michael Curry giving the final blessing.

Joe looked sharp in a blue suit with lavender tie, while Jill wore a custom Brandon Maxwell fuschia wool crepe sheath dress with tulip hem. Kamala opted for a Prabal Gurung garnet tailored dress with a matching coat. Her husband wore a black suit and striped tie.

"Today we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy. The people, the will of the people, has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded," Joe said in his powerful speech. "We've learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed."

While Kamala said in her speech to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

The event also featured performances by Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez. Following the inauguration, there was a Celebrate America special hosted by Tom Hanks, with Demi Lovato, John Legend and many more stars -- including Katy Perry who closed the show singing "Firework" with a stunning firework display behind her.

