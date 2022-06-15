'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Sets Premiere Date on HBO Max: Watch the Creepy First Teaser

"A" is back and it will give you nightmares.

A new generation of Pretty Little Liars will be subjected to "A's" wrath in HBO Max's upcoming series, PLL: Original Sin, which will premiere Thursday, July 28 with the first three episodes, it was announced Wednesday. Two episodes drop Aug. 4 and 11, before concluding with the last three episodes Aug. 18.

In PLL: Original Sin, a series of tragic events 20 years ago almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls -- a new set of Little Liars -- find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their mothers two decades ago... as well as their own.

Described as a "dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama," viewers will be introduced to a town miles away from Rosewood, where the original Pretty Little Liars series was set, but still within the PLL universe -- with a new generation of Little Liars.

The eerie teaser, which also debuted Wednesday, introduces the new mystery and opens with an unknown perpetrator -- we're assuming it's "A" -- carrying a raggedy teddy bear as they enter their lair and cut a Polaroid of one of the Little Liars' heads off. Items such as jewelry, photos of the girls, a missing person flyer and diaries are strewn all across the dark corner of "A's" headquarters, as they set fire to the evidence.

Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco lead the series as the new Liars. Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson and Alex Aiono also star in the drama from Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Madison spoke with ET at the Jonas Brothers' Nellie's Southern Kitchen grand opening in Las Vegas, where she opened up about the new version of PLL.

"Overwhelming," she told ET on leading the franchise. "I grew up the biggest fan of the original PLL. I was 'A' for Halloween. I had grown up admiring the girls and thankfully all of them have entered my life at different times so their support has meant the world. But I'm excited to take the foundation that they built and introduce our show to everyone 'cause it's a completely different kind of universe you get to be absorbed into. So yeah, very eager. I got goosebumps -- excited to get it out there. It's been a labor of love."

The former Hallmark star acknowledged that several original cast members have given "lots of love and support, which has meant the world to me. So much love for them."

