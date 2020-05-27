'Pretty Little Liars' Star Sasha Pieterse Pregnant With First Child

Looks like Ali's got a secret! That's right, Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse is pregnant with her first child. The 24-year-old South African-born actress, who is best known for playing Alison DiLaurentis on the Freeform show announced on Wednesday that she and her husband, Hudson Sheaffer, were expecting their first child together.

The news was shared on a special day as it marked the couple's second wedding anniversary.

"We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you ✨ we will be welcoming a precious little human this October!" Pieterse captioned a black-and-white image of her husband kissing her bare baby bump. "Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time 😉) Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!"

She went on to address her hubby directly, writing, "@hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place. You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I’m with you, luckily that’s all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter Happy Anniversary baby! 🎉."

Pieterse did not clarify the gender of her impending bundle of joy.

Scheaffer also posted a beautiful portrait of the mama-to-be, writing, "Hot baby Mama Sasha 😍 Happy anniversary @sashapieterse I’m constantly counting my blessings! You bring me so much joy it’s incredible. I can’t wait to see you with our baby! I love you more every day Sasha!"

Pieterse isn't the first PLL star to enter motherhood. Troian Bellisario, who played Spencer on the show, is mom to 1-year-old daughter Aurora. And Shay Mitchell, who played Emily, is mom to 7-month-old daughter Atlas.