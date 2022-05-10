Prince Charles Delivers the Queen's Speech for First Time at Opening of Parliament

Prince Charles played a very important -- and history-making -- role at the Opening of Parliament on Tuesday. The 73-year-old Prince of Wales delivered the Queen's Speech at the event after Queen Elizabeth II was unable to attend due to episodic mobility problems.

Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and his eldest son, Prince William, were on hand to support him while he gave the Queen's message to those in attendance. This was only the second time in Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign that she did not deliver the message herself.

In support of Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke of Cambridge attended the State Opening of Parliament at the House of Lords this morning. pic.twitter.com/oQN00jTVij — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 10, 2022

While Prince Charles has been at his 96-year-old mother's side during the Opening of Parliament in the past, Tuesday was the first time he spoke on her behalf. It also marked Prince William's first time at the ceremonial event.

During the speech, Queen Elizabeth's Imperial State Crown was displayed on a red velvet cushion in between Prince Charles and Prince William. While discussing the administration's objectives and proposed future legislation, Prince Charles used the phrase "Her Majesty's government," and ended the 11-minute talk with a message from his mother.

Before the House of Lords and the House of Commons can proceed with public business, The Queen's Speech must be read to both Houses.



This year, The Queen’s speech, drafted by the Government to outline policies and proposed future legislation, was read by The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/KtMFzekdR3 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 10, 2022

"Her Majesty prays that the blessings of Almighty God will rest upon your counsels," he said.

"My Lords, pray be seated."



For the first time, the Prince of Wales—one day King Charles—addresses Lords at the #StateOpeningofParliament. The Imperial State Crown (which still travelled to Westminster despite the Queen's absence) to his right, Camilla and William either side. pic.twitter.com/GHouYiJ0Lm — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 10, 2022

"God Save The Queen" later played as Charles and Camilla left the event in royal cars.

It was announced on Monday that Queen Elizabeth would have to miss the Opening of Parliament. "The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow," a statement from Buckingham Palace said. "At Her Majesty's request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen's speech on Her Majesty's behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance," the statement continued.

While Her Majesty has been notably absent from royal affairs in recent months, Prince Charles said on Tuesday that she is looking forward to her upcoming Platinum Jubilee in June and the Commonwealth Games which are set to take place in August.