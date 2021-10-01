Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Expected to Visit Family in the UK in June

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set their sights on a visit to the U.K. this summer. A source close to the couple tells ET that the pair are eyeing a trip across the pond in June.

"There are lots of family events that the duke and duchess hope they can attend," the source says, before noting, "of course given the state of the world due to COVID-19, it is still early to be planning travel."

According to the source, Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, are likely to attend events like Trooping the Colour and Queen Elizabeth II's ceremonial birthday parade. Many members of the royal family are looking forward to seeing Harry, Meghan and their 1-year-old son, Archie, ET's source adds.

It's been one year since Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. In the months since, the pair have signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix and various other business ventures. They also bought a $14 million Montecito mansion, paid for their own security and paid back British taxpayers for the renovations on Frogmore Cottage.

All this suggests Harry and Meghan are unlikely to return to the royal family in any official capacity, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. However, Harry's relationship with his family has improved.

"There were phone and video calls over the Christmas and New Year holiday and the Sussexes sent presents to the Cambridges and vice versa," she said of Harry and Prince William's families. "It was an opportunity in an otherwise very busy and chaotic year for both of the families to come together and connect, albeit virtually."

"Things are a lot better between William and Harry. If you go back a year at that stage, these brothers were barely on talking terms," she recalled. "When William went to the Sandringham Summit, he was so angry with his brother. He couldn't even face going to that lunch with the Queen. He only went for the meetings, such was his frustration and feeling of disappointment about what his brother had done and how Harry was handling the situation."

Now, "the relationship is much better than it was," Nicholl said.

"For a start, they are on talking terms, and not only on talking terms, they do speak relatively regularly. They were very much in touch over the holidays," Nicholl explained. "But there is an ocean between them, there is a time difference and as Harry [has] said… they are two brothers on different paths."

