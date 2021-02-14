Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pay Subtle Tribute to Princess Diana With Their Pregnancy Announcement

It's a special day for a lot of reasons. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they are expecting their second child on Sunday, and the timing seems to pay tribute to Harry's mother.

On Valentine's Day, the cute couple announced that their second baby is on the way with a stunning black-and-white snapshot revealing Meghan's baby bump.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," the couple said in a statement released on Sunday. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

A palace spokesman shared with ET that Harry's royal family members are excited by the news, stating, "Her Majesty, [the] Duke of Edinburgh, [the] Prince of Wales and the entire family [are] delighted and wish them well."

However, as royal expert and reporter Omid Scobie pointed out on Twitter, there is a special significance to their decision to announce the news on Valentine's Day.

Princess Diana, 37 years ago to the day, decided to announce on the romantic holiday that she was pregnant with her second child -- Prince Harry.

A touching tribute announcing for the Sussexes to announce their exciting news on #ValentinesDay❤️ It was exactly 37 years ago that Princess Diana shared with the world that she was pregnant with Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/NQfUiw62Sc — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 14, 2021

Harry has long sought to hold his late mother's memory close to his heart. The pair honored her in several ways during their high-profile royal wedding, and Harry has spoken about her legacy and honoring her contributions many times.

Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, are already parents to their son, Archie, whom they welcomed in May 2019. The two have been married since May 2018.

In November 2019, Harry hinted at wanting a sibling for Archie. During a surprise visit to families of deployed servicemen and women in Windsor, England, one mother said that Harry was interested in knowing how she manages with two kids.

"Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children, as well, because we both have older children," Susie Stringfellow told the Forces network after the royals' impromptu visit. "And we were trying to encourage him to have a second baby."

Last July, Harry also told legendary ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall how many kids he and wife Meghan wanted to have. When Goodall advised him at one point during their chat not to have "too many" children, in an effort to save the planet, Harry said he planned to only have "two, maximum!"

For more on the happy couple, see the video below.