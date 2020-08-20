Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Praise Queen Elizabeth as They Continue to Uphold Former Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting back to their royal roots. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex participated in a virtual call with young leaders on Monday as a part of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. The focus of the call was using digital platforms for good.

Even after they stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family on March 31, Harry and Meghan are still the president and vice president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. The pair took the call as an opportunity to praise Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for her role in the Commonwealth.

"I think everything that my grandmother wanted to achieve when she took this huge responsibility on, she's managed," Harry, 35, said proudly. "No one could have predicted how the world was going to change in such a short space of time, especially with the digital space. But hearing you guys, knowing the broad spectrum that the QCT engulfs, you guys are the definition of the 21st Century Commonwealth and what it means to be a part of it. You're there standing for equality, for mutual respect, and for fairness."

Meghan, 39, also addressed her role in the QCT, saying she was "newer to the world of the Commonwealth."

"I lived in Canada for several years, but it wasn't until joining the family that I was able to meet so many young people throughout the Commonwealth," the duchess said. "If they came with the question, they always offered a solution. And that's what I think it so inspiring and [not only] why I'm incredibly proud to be able to work with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, but why it's a continuation of the legacy of your grandmother."

The conversation focused on using the digital sphere for good and the impact it has on mental health.

"We are all able to show our vulnerability, that doesn't mean that you're weak. If anything, I believe that's probably showing most of your strength," Harry expressed. "And if you're so in touch with your emotions, you know where you are on each day, well that's a superpower."

The couple ended the conversation by praising the young leaders and Harry couldn't help but crack some jokes.

"I want to include us. I already feel as if I'm way too old..." the duke said before his wife interrupted him saying, "You've gotta stop, we're not old!"

"This is the world that you guys are going to inherit," he continued before Meghan chimed in of their 1-year-old son, "And Archie!"

For more from the couple, watch the clip below: