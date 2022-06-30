Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Had Emotional Meeting With Prince Charles and Camilla

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children had an "emotional" visit with their grandparents, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, earlier this month, a source tells ET. The gettogether came as Harry and Meghan returned to the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"The Prince, of course, hasn’t seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very special to have some time with him," the source explained of Harry and Meghan's 3-year-old son.

The private visit was the first time Charles had met his 1-year-old granddaughter, Lili, and the source said the meeting "was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing."

As for Harry and Meghan's return to the U.K., a senior royal source at the briefing of Clarence House’s annual review said, “It was fantastic to see them. It was wonderful to have them back in Britain."

"The Prince and the Duchess were absolutely thrilled to see them," the royal source added of Charles and Camilla.

During their trip, Queen Elizabeth was also introduced to Lili, who is her namesake, in person for the first time. Harry and Meghan had previously spent time with the Queen in April. "Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her," Harry said during an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb that same month. "She’s on great form. She’s always got a great sense of humor with me," Harry said of his relationship with his grandmother. "It was really nice to catch up with her."

While in the U.K., Lili celebrated her milestone first birthday at her parent's old home at Frogmore Cottage. Harry and Meghan invited close family and friends over to their home -- where they recently renewed the lease at -- for an intimate, backyard picnic celebration.

Misan Harriman, a photographer and friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared rare images of Lili from the party.

"It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers!" Harriman wrote alongside the photos on Instagram. "Joy and face painting all around."