Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie Turns 1: A Look Back at His Sweetest Moments

What a year it's been for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor! The son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turns one on Wednesday after a whirlwind year for his parents. The little cutie was born on May 6, 2019 in Windsor, England, with Harry and Meghan choosing to break tradition and have a private post-birth experience.

Since then, he has joined his parents at several events covered publicly, including his christening and the family's Royal Tour of Africa. But in January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they would be stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, partially in an attempt to give Archie a relatively normal life. They have since relocated, first to Canada and then to Los Angeles.

Here's a look back at Archie's first year in honor of his birthday:

1. His Historic Arrival

Shortly after Archie was born, his father addressed the press at the stables in Windsor, England, saying, "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine."

The couple waited several days to introduce the little guy to the public, choosing to do so not on the steps of the hospital like Kate Middleton and Princess Diana before them, but rather inside Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II met her great-grandson shortly after the introduction and we learned his name even later.

2. His Christening

Archie made his first full-faced cameo in July 2019 at his christening. Though the service was held privately in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle, official portraits from the day were later released. Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall were in attendance as was Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. Harry's brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were also there for the special day as were several members of Princess Diana's family.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

3. Polo Matches With His Cousins

Days after his christening, Archie got together with some of his cousins at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. He was spotted in his mother's arms as Kate and William's three kiddos, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, played nearby.

4. His Trip to Africa

Archie's first official royal event was a big one -- his family's Royal Tour of Africa! He didn't make many appearances throughout the 10-day tour in September 2019, but his one cameo was certainly memorable. He met Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa, at a public event and behaved like an angel.

"Archie behaved perfectly on his first official engagement," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET at the time. "[He] gurgled and giggled. There was a little yelp of excitement as he was taken up the stairs. ...No tears! In fact, he seemed more interested in the cakes in front of him than anything else."

5. His Close-Up Christmas

After several months of silence on the Archie front, the precious tot was front and center in his family's digital holiday card. In the black-and-white photo, which was snapped by Meghan's friend, Janina Gavankar, Archie is crawling toward the camera as his smiling parents watch him while posing in front of their Christmas tree.

6. His Ugg-Filled Holiday in Canada

When Archie's parents needed a break from life in the United Kingdom, they left for an extended holiday in Canada. The little cutie seemed to be loving life in North America, rocking a precious pair of Ugg boots that his parents had received in Sydney, Australia, shortly after Meghan announced her pregnancy for a New Year's Day photo in his dad's arms.

ET Online

7. His Parents' Exit From the Royal Family

After Meghan and Harry returned to the U.K. following what most thought was simply a Canadian holiday, they announced their intention to step down as working members of the royal family.

Shortly after, Harry gave a speech explaining, "I hope it helps you understand what it had come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life."

Meghan returned to Archie in Canada, where he'd been staying with a friend amid the announcement. After sorting out the details with his family, Harry joined Archie and Meghan. The family of three later relocated to Los Angeles and on March 31, Harry and Meghan officially ended their stint as senior royals. The family has since maintained a low-key life in California amid quarantine from the coronavirus.

8. Archie Is Linked to His Parents' New Foundation

After being prohibited from using the name "Sussex Royal" for their charitable foundation due to their exit from the royal family, Meghan and Harry decided on the name "Archewell."

"Before Sussex Royal, came the idea of 'Arche' -- the Greek word meaning 'source of action.' We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name," the couple told ET in a statement at the time.

