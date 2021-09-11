Prince Harry and Prince William Kindly Remember Grandfather Prince Philip in Trailer for New Documentary

The brothers share some insight about their relationship with the late Duke of Edinburgh in the first trailer for the documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, released on Saturday.

"He’s always been a huge presence behind everything we’ve done, really," the Duke of Cambridge, 39, kicks off the clip, with Harry, 36, adding, "What you see is what you got with my grandfather. He was unapologetically him."

Old footage of Philip with his children, grandchildren and Queen Elizabeth II then flash on the screen. Prince Charles is also seen in the trailer expressing his gratitude for the many years they had with his dad.

"We were lucky to have him for nearly 100 years," the 72-year-old the Prince of Wales says.

The documentary was originally created to celebrate what would have been Philip's 100th birthday on June 10. The late royal died on April 9 at the age of 99.

The film includes more than a dozen members of the royal family as they "offer their personal thoughts and reflections as they pay an historic tribute to the extraordinary life of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," per the synopsis. "All the children of the Queen and Prince Philip, along with their adult grandchildren and other members of the royal family, have contributed to this unique portrait of the longest-serving consort in royal history."

On Philip's birthday, many of the members of the royal family took to social media to honor their late patriarch.

Prior to the special day, Queen Elizabeth received a touching gift from the Royal Horticultural Society -- a newly bred type of flower, which they've named the Duke of Edinburgh Rose. The rose was planted in the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle.

For more on Philip's life and legacy, watch below. Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers will air Sept. 22 on BBC.