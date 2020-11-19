Prince Harry Joins Tiffany Haddish, Bruce Springsteen & More at Star-Studded Virtual Fundraiser

Prince Harry joined stars like Tiffany Haddish, Ray Romano, Bruce Springsteen and more at the 14th Annual Stand Up for Heroes event on Wednesday. The 36-year-old royal, who spent 10 years in the British Army, opened up about his service while sharing his support for military personnel and veterans.

"My experience in the military made me who I am today -- and it also connected me with some of the strongest, funniest, and most memorable people I’ve ever met," Harry said at the event, which aired on ABC News Live, TikTok, Facebook and more. "Once we join this team, we are always part of this team. Once we’ve served, we are always serving, and proudly so."

The father of one said his military experience "changed my life forever and for the better." "It changed how I viewed sacrifice and service. I was born into a life of duty, but it was during my decade in the army that I committed to a life of service," he shared.

"For the whole world, this year has been and continues to be incredibly hard. But we’ve also seen incredible resilience and purpose," Harry expressed. "As far as I see it, service is what happens in the quiet and in the chaos. It’s what happens when people aren’t looking and it’s about how we take care of each other every single day."

This year's Stand Up for Heroes event was hosted by Jon Stewart, with Haddish, Romano, Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley and more appearing during the virtual event.

The event, presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival, raised awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, whose mission to help veterans and military families thrive is especially vital as veterans face increased challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harry and Woodruff met for the first time nearly a decade ago in Svalbard, Norway, ahead of a North Pole trek with wounded veterans.

