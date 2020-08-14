Prince Harry Passionately Talks About Paralympians in New Netflix Documentary

Prince Harry is appearing in a new Netflix documentary about a topic close to his heart. Rising Phoenix is the upcoming documentary about the Paralympics, which features the Duke of Sussex.

Harry is the founder of the Invictus Games, a sporting competition for injured veterans, which he created in 2014.

"There isn't anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest places than sport," Harry says in a trailer for the film. "Yes, lives have been changed on the track, but lives are also being changed in the stands."

Though he stepped down as a senior member of the royal family on March 31, Harry still remains a dedicated patron of the Invictus Games. This year's games were supposed to take place in The Hague, Netherlands, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have been postponed until 2021.

Harry's post-royal life has been a major topic of conversation following the release of the new tell-all book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of the Modern Royal Family.

In the book, royal reporters and authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand say that the loss of Harry's honorary military appointments has hit him hardest following his royal exit.

“That’s been a tough pill to swallow, and one that has been the most painful for Meghan [Markle] to witness him go through,” a source close to the couple says in the book. “It’s the one that made Harry emotional.”

Rising Phoenix will stream on Netflix on Aug. 26.

