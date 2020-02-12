Prince Harry Says Having Son Archie Changed 'Everything,' Talks 'Universally Tough Year'

Prince Harry's passion for conservation and taking care of the planet has a new meaning since the birth of his and Meghan Markle's son, Archie, in 2019.

The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex helped to launch the conservation-based streaming service, WaterBear Network, with a new video talk, and it was here that he spoke about fatherhood.

"Being in nature is the most healing part of life. I truly believe that's why it's there," Harry said. "From the moment you become a father, everything really does change because then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it's on fire?"

Harry went on to express his worries for the next generation, saying, "We can't steal their future, we really can't. That's not the role, that's not the job we're here for. I've always believed that hopefully we can leave the world in a better place than when we found it."

Describing 2020 as "a universally tough year for everybody," Harry added, "Somebody said to me at the beginning of the pandemic, it's almost as if Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behavior. To really take a moment and think about what we've done."

Harry also jokingly talked about his 2019 royal tour of Africa when he was forced to dance at a public event with his wife.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa, dancing when all the cameras are there is my idea of hell," he said, laughing. "You can't help it. I'm sitting there on the chair, trying to work my way through the people and they grab your hand and say, 'Let's dance!' And then my wife starts dancing and I'm like, 'OK, here we go.' And I know that people are going to laugh at me."

Meghan recently opened up about suffering a miscarriage this summer in a moving New York Times opinion piece. For more on the couple, watch the clip below.