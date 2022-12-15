Prince Harry Talks About What He Misses Most After His Exit From Royal Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't shy away from the drama surrounding their exit as senior members of the royal family in volume II of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. But Harry also shares a candid moment in the series' final episode when the interviewer asks him if there is anything he misses about life in "the Institution," as the couple refers to the royal family throughout the series.

"Yeah, I miss the weird family gatherings when we're all sort of brought together under one roof for certain times of the year. That I miss," Harry admits. "A big part of the Institution was when I was in the U.K. So I miss the U.K. I miss my friends. I've lost a few friends in this process as well."

Despite the couple moving around several times from Canada to California amid their chaotic 2020 exit from the United Kingdom, Harry calls the move to Meghan's home state "obvious."

"I came here because I was changed," Harry says as he drives around California. "I'd changed to the point of having outgrown my environment, therefore, this was the most obvious place to come."

Netflix

He adds that ultimately, despite everything that's happened, he feels at peace with the decision.

"There are times when I've been angry, but I can't be that angry because I genuinely feel that I and we are exactly where we are supposed to be," he says of himself and his wife. "We've made it to the other side."

Harry also takes full ownership of the couple's decision to leave behind their royal life, despite the fact that the term "Megxit" widely blamed Meghan.

"How predictable that the woman is to be blamed for the decision of the couple. In fact, it was my decision," he says. "She never asked to leave. I was the one that had to see it for itself."

Volumes I and II of Harry & Meghan are currently streaming on Netflix.