Prince Jackson Says He 'Couldn't Be Prouder' of Sister Paris on Her 23rd Birthday

Happy birthday, Paris Jackson! The model and musician turned 23 on Saturday, and her brother, Prince Jackson, couldn't help but celebrate on Instagram.

Prince, 24, penned a heartfelt message to his younger sister, saying he "couldn't be prouder of the woman you are."

"It’s crazy to think that you’re my lil sister @parisjackson. You’ve grown and learned so much and I couldn’t be prouder of the woman you are and the path you’re going down," he wrote. "I like these photos cause I think it shows our duality, the yin and the yang, I love you yabyab."

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! Keep doin what you’re doin you’re so awesome and I hope you have a great day!!❤️❤️❤️🎊🎊," he added.

Paris, meanwhile, shared a video of Prince pushing her on a swing, writing, "Big brother pushing me on the swing like the good ol’ days ? best birthday ever ♥️ thank you to everyone for all the lovely bday wishes."

Prince and Paris are the two oldest children of the late Michael Jackson. Their younger brother, Blanket "Bigi" Jackson, is 19. All three have found ways to pursue their passions in recent years, with Prince and Bigi recently creating a YouTube show with cousin Taj Jackson where they review movies.

"I feel like the world is my oyster. I have so many opportunities," Prince told ET in 2019. "I feel like my time is best devoted to the non-profit right now because that's where my passion lies and that's where I feel I will get the most out of my life." Prince co-founded Heal Los Angeles, which aims to end child hunger, homelessness and abuse.

"I still have a creative bug and figuring out how I'm fitting into the entertainment industry," the recent college graduate continued. "I really have a few projects that I'm working on, but I want to make sure they are solidified before I talk about them. But definitely excited to see what the future holds for me. It's somewhere in the entertainment, with the philanthropic side of it, for sure."

