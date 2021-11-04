Prince Philip Honored With Heartfelt Tribute at 2021 BAFTAs

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts honored its first-ever president, Prince Philip, after his death on Friday. The 74th BAFTA Awards was held over two nights this year, on Saturday and Sunday.

Philip served as president of BAFTA from 1959 to 1965, with several other royals taking on the role after him, including his grandson, Prince William, who has served as its current president since 2010.

"Tonight we want to say on behalf of BAFTA that we are extremely saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on Friday," host Clara Amfo said during the ceremony on Saturday. "The Duke was BAFTA's very first president over 60 years ago, and was the first in a line of royal patronages all the way through to BAFTA's current president, his grandson, the Duke of Cambridge."

"It was Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen's support throughout these years that in many ways allowed BAFTA, a leading charity in the arts, to continue in difficult times and to be here today in 2021 celebrating another outstanding year of achievement in film," Amfo added. "The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in BAFTA history. He will be missed. Our thoughts are with the royal family."

Sunday's co-host Edith Bowman also honored Philip, who she said "occupies a very special place in BAFTA's history, and our thoughts are with the royal family."

William, who usually attends the BAFTAs with his wife, Kate Middleton, was supposed to make an appearance during this year's awards show, but that was canceled following Philip's death.

Per Queen Elizabeth II's wishes, the royal family is currently observing two weeks of royal mourning, which started on April 9. During the period, all royal duties, as well as affairs of state, will be paused. After eight days, the country is expected to go into a 10 day-long mourning period, while the royal household will reportedly do so for 30 days.

Philip's funeral is set to take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17 at 3 p.m. The service, which will be televised, will begin with a minutes silence and be preceded by a Ceremonial Procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Among those expected to be in attendance is Prince Harry. ET learned on Sunday that he had arrived in the U.K.; his wife, Meghan Markle, is currently pregnant with their second child and was not cleared by her doctor to travel.