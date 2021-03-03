Prince Philip Is 'Slightly Improving' Amid Hospitalization, Says Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

"We heard today that he’s slightly improving," she reportedly said during the engagement. "So, that’s very good news. We’ll keep our fingers crossed."

Queen Elizabeth II's 99-year-old husband was first hospitalized on Feb. 16 at the advice of his doctors. At the time, Buckingham Palace called the hospitalization "a precautionary measure" for "observation and rest."

Several days after he was first hospitalized, a royal source told ET, "The doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits."

After a visit from Charles, Philip was transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St. Bartholomew's Hospital, where he was set to continue treatment for an infection and undergo tests related to a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

"The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl also tells ET that her sources say that "Phillip is slowly responding to treatment," but he is still "clearly very unwell."