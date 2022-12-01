Prince William and Kate Middleton Tour Boston After Appearing in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Doc Trailer

It was all onwards and upwards for Prince William and Kate Middleton, who continued their tour in Boston on the same day Netflix dropped the trailer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were greeted by a throng of fans Thursday when they arrived at Roca, the non-profit organization that helps at-risk youth. The royals accepted an array of gifts from excited fans, including from one dressed as Uncle Sam while holding a sign that read, "Prince + Princess Welcome to New England."

During their three-day trip, William and Kate will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces and meet those at the forefront combating those challenges.

Also on Thursday, the couple visited the Greentown Labs in nearby Somerville, to learn about climate innovations. The visit there provided a tender moment, when a young boy dressed as a royal guard from head-to-toe met the royals. He shook William's hand and gave Kate a bouquet of roses.

It's been an eventful couple of days for William and Kate, who on Wednesday soaked up a little NBA action when they sat courtside for the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics game at TD Garden.

The pair were welcomed to the game by Boston news anchor and royal expert, Shannon Felton Spence, and shook hands with a few excited fans as they made their way to their seats, where they were seen showing some rare PDA.

Their trip to the New England also happened to coincide with the release of Harry and Meghan's docuseries trailer, a 6-episode series aiming to show their side "of their high-profile love story."

"Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution," the description of the docuseries reads. "With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."

There won't be a chance to discuss the upcoming series. A source told ET earlier this week that the Prince and Princess have no plans to see Harry and Meghan during the short trip to the states.