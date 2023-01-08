Prince William is 'Furious' with Harry Amid Memoir's 'Inappropriate' Revelations, Source Says

Prince William is reportedly "furious" about his brother, Prince Harry’s latest revelations. A source close to the royal family tells ET, the "family is bracing themselves for the next round of allegations" ahead of Harry’s interviews on ITV with Tom Bradby, Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes and Michael Strahan on Good Morning America.

According to the source, William, 40, feels that Harry has "crossed a line."

The source adds, "The family is appalled that Harry has revealed such private and lurid details which are completely inappropriate," the source says, adding that no one thought Harry would go this far and share this much.

According to other sources, the royal family feels Harry has not dealt with sharing the information in the appropriate way.

"He’s gone about dealing with it the wrong way. The problem is no family conversation can ever take place because Harry claims he and Meghan are opposed to leaks and then he and Meghan share extremely private family matters with the public," another source explains.

The Duke of Sussex’s interviews come ahead of the release of his memoir, Spare. In the week leading up to the book’s release, various excerpts have been shared, in which Harry makes a series of claims against his brother, including an alleged physical assault, and claims that William and his wife, Kate Middleton, encouraged him to wear the Nazi costume in 2015.

Both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have refused to comment despite the onslaught of allegations.

A source close to the royal family told ET that Harry's memoir is "deeply upsetting" to King Charles III and that while the book has gone easier on the new king -- and instead targets William -- Harry "still makes jabs at his father."

A second royal source shared with ET that "no one in the family trust Harry anymore" and that he knows "these types of personal revelations have crossed a line." Despite all of this, ET has learned King Charles would still like to mend his relationship with Harry and hopes to heal the rift between his two sons.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told ET that William is "devastated" and "privately seething" at Harry's revelations.

According to Roya Nikkhah, the royal editor for The Sunday Times, Harry has been written out of the script for the king's upcoming coronation, with no official role in the service if he attends. Nikkhah also reported that Charles will break with tradition when he scraps royal dukes kneeling and paying homage to the monarch. She added that only William will perform that role.

Harry for his part has not confirmed if he will attend his father’s coronation in the spring.